Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 291,356 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Marvell Technology worth $82,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $2,569,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

