Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 29,105 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $17,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 16.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,045,000 after purchasing an additional 105,663 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 11.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 393.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,308,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $344,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,899 shares of company stock worth $79,823,086 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.