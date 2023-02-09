California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,267 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of VMware worth $72,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMware stock opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

