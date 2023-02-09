Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 17.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRNO opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

