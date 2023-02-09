California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,022 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $65,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also

