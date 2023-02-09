California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 38,428 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,428 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.71% of NiSource worth $72,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after buying an additional 6,098,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,654.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,668,000 after buying an additional 3,059,120 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,042,000 after buying an additional 3,020,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NI stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

