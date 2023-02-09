Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,239 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $19,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP opened at $84.79 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

