Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,951,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,669,000 after buying an additional 51,211 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 725.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,637.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,516.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,547.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

