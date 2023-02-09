Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,267 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $69,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hess by 71.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hess by 61.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $142.73 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $89.09 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.40.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,726,414.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,726,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

