California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 30,316 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Cintas worth $76,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 871.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Insider Activity at Cintas

Cintas Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $439.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

