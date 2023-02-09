California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 146,178 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,178 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $73,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.81. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.75.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

