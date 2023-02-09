Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,972 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 332.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Insider Activity

Fortinet Stock Up 10.9 %

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 317.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

