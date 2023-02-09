California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 14,138 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of MercadoLibre worth $77,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,166.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $979.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $929.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.30 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.