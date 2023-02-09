Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,716 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Marriott International worth $86,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.01 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.