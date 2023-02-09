California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $67,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.25.

BIO opened at $469.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.09. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $670.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

