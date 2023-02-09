Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,697 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,697 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Realty Income worth $19,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 31.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.27. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

