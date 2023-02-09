Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.05% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 13,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

