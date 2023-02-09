Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.26% of Core Laboratories worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 2.65. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Stories

