Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 714,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,054 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Stock Up 74.0 %

NASDAQ IQMDW opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

About Intelligent Medicine Acquisition

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

