Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW) Holdings Lifted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Conyers Park III Acquisition were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Linden Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Conyers Park III Acquisition by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 135,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85,197 shares during the period.

Conyers Park III Acquisition Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAAW opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

