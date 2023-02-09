Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCPW)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCPW – Get Rating) by 186.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,858 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBCPW opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09.

