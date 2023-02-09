Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 323,400 Shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAW)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAW – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in 7 Acquisition were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

7 Acquisition Price Performance

SVNAW stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

About 7 Acquisition

7 Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

