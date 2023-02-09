25,295 Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Barclays PLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 2,003.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,582,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,790 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7,182.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,441,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 47.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 35.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 964,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $6,604,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $66,147.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,563.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 3,935 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $66,147.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,563.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,035 shares of company stock valued at $285,489. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

