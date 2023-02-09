Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sempra during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 440.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Sempra by 96.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 271.4% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Down 1.7 %

Sempra stock opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.28. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.