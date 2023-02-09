Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $661,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 422,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 100,866.7% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 14.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.0 %

MET stock opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

