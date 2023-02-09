Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,321 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 50.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.83%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

