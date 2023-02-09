ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

