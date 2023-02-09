Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,271 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.7 %

AAP opened at $148.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day moving average of $166.40. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $234.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Argus reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.47.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.