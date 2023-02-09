USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 486 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $253.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.58.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

