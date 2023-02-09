Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,038,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $997,053,000 after purchasing an additional 789,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $929,277,000 after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of AMD opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.24, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

