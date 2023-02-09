Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $769,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $204,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 279,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $147.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.30.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.38.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

