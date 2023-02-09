Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Shares of PAG opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day moving average of $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $140.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.