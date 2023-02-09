Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,033,000 after purchasing an additional 265,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $134.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average is $122.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

