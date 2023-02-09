The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

NYSE:COO opened at $344.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

