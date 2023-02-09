Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,061 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth $38,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BZ opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 0.22. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $35.28.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $165.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

