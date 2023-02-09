Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,446 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

