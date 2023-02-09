Westpac Banking Corp Sells 27,780 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,780 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $2,914,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.4 %

BJ opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. Barclays began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,192. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

