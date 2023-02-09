USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 27,755 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,755 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 405.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,462. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

