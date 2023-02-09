Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Service Co. International by 5.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.