Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.32 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,835 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,695 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

NYSE CFG opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

