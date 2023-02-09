USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,692 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

DPZ opened at $353.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $449.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.69 and a 200 day moving average of $357.57.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

