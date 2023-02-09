Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $231.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average of $207.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

