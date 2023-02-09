USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.06 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 34.7% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 17.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $59.37 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

