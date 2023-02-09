Somerville Kurt F Has $18.87 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $58,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.38.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

