WMS Partners LLC Has $11.79 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.61 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $427.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.38.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

