IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,739,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 406,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

