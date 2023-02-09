IFP Advisors Inc Sells 945 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,585 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,274,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,372 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,995,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 702.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 921,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 806,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,263,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 785,003 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

