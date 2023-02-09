IFP Advisors Inc Has $941,000 Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 14.7 %

NYSE:CMP opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.