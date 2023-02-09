Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $77.32 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

