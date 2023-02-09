Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 2,537.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicell Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

Omnicell stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.87. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.